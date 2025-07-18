Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 4,261 Shares of Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,261 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Upstream Bio worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Upstream Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Upstream Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Upstream Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstream Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Upstream Bio in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Upstream Bio Stock Up 1.1%

Upstream Bio stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66. Upstream Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Upstream Bio ( NASDAQ:UPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.71 million. Analysts predict that Upstream Bio, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Upstream Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

About Upstream Bio

Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

