American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 95,880 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in American Noble Gas were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Noble Gas by 308.4% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in American Noble Gas by 179.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Noble Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Noble Gas by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in American Noble Gas by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Noble Gas Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.25. American Noble Gas Inc. has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $23.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
INFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Noble Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Noble Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna raised shares of American Noble Gas from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Noble Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of American Noble Gas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Noble Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.48.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INFY
American Noble Gas Profile
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than American Noble Gas
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- The Market Rally Is Gaining Momentum—Don’t Get Left Behind
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- High-Flying GE Aerospace Drops After Blowout Q2 — What Now?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Why Prologis May Be the Smartest Backdoor Bet on AI Real Estate
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for American Noble Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Noble Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.