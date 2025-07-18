Analysts Offer Predictions for Expand Energy Q2 Earnings

Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Expand Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 15th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.68. The consensus estimate for Expand Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Expand Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $10.72 EPS.

EXE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp set a $135.00 target price on shares of Expand Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. TD Cowen raised Expand Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on Expand Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 target price on Expand Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

Expand Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXE opened at $108.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.74. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Expand Energy has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $123.35.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Expand Energy had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.91%.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

