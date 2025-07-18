Analysts Offer Predictions for PRAX Q1 Earnings

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 14th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.32) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Praxis Precision Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($10.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($5.01) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($5.02) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($5.03) EPS.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.20) by ($0.09). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 50.42% and a negative net margin of 2,137.48%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.11.

PRAX stock opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $91.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 6,075.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,645 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

