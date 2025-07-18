APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in APA were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 1,087.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in APA by 2,709.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 499.2% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.25. APA Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $33.41.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. APA had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on APA shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of APA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Argus raised shares of APA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of APA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of APA from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APA

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.