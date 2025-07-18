Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.0% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Drystone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,214. This represents a 50.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $210.02 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.12. The company has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 167.24% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays set a $173.00 target price on Apple and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

