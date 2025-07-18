Applied Capital LLC FL Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Applied Capital LLC FL cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.0% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.4%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $289.89 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $296.40. The firm has a market cap of $805.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.