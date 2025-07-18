Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Argan during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 419.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 1,123.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in Argan in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $204.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.54. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.53 and a fifty-two week high of $246.60.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $193.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.75 million. Argan had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 7,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total value of $1,688,316.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,242,711.08. The trade was a 13.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 13,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $3,041,850.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 196,723 shares in the company, valued at $43,589,882.34. This trade represents a 6.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,404 shares of company stock worth $18,221,387. 6.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AGX. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Argan from $150.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Argan

Argan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.