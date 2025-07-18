Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 2,752 Shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Reddit were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ogborne Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,539,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Reddit by 909.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after buying an additional 87,554 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Reddit by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 963,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,477,000 after buying an additional 304,773 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,070,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,288,000 after purchasing an additional 913,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 34,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Reddit in a report on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Reddit from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.04.

Reddit Stock Performance

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $142.62 on Friday. Reddit Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.13 and a 52 week high of $230.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.19 and its 200-day moving average is $139.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 241.73, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.33.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $392.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.55 million. Reddit had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($8.19) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

In other news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $2,559,180.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 251,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,742,644.39. The trade was a 9.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $3,529,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 333,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,268,937.84. This trade represents a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 459,543 shares of company stock valued at $54,442,014 in the last three months. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reddit Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

