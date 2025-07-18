Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 7,329 Shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,748 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $21,088,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 39.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Country Club Bank grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 21.4% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 8,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMBF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $128.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $550,995.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 288,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,417,490.45. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $109.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.71 and a 200 day moving average of $104.54. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. UMB Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $129.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.37. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $563.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

