Arizona State Retirement System Buys 490 Shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADC. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 61.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 664.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,625,000 after purchasing an additional 513,571 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 10.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $71.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.94. Agree Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.98 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $169.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.77 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 3.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Monday, June 30th. BTIG Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays set a $77.00 price target on Agree Realty and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Agree Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

