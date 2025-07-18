Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 978,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,866 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSCC. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Williams Trading set a $60.00 price objective on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $101,242.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 87,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,715.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $36,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,610.52. This represents a 7.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.52. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $70.55.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $120.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.09 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

