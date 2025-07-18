Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 182.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 107.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $102.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.12. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.47.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

