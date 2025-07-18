Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 11,757.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $41.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho set a $35.00 target price on Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.47.
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
