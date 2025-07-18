Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,695,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $712,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,373 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Crane by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,455,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,676,000 after buying an additional 355,765 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crane by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $216,246,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 976,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $144,961,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane Price Performance

Crane stock opened at $189.58 on Friday. Crane has a 52-week low of $127.04 and a 52-week high of $195.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.93 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Crane’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Crane and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason D. Feldman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,871.60. This represents a 11.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crane Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

