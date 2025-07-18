Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QSV Equity Investors LLC lifted its stake in Doximity by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. QSV Equity Investors LLC now owns 60,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Doximity by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Doximity by 5.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 73.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Doximity by 104.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Price Performance

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $61.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.31. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $381,600. The trade was a 61.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $105,780.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,926.02. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,400,970 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Doximity and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Doximity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.89.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

