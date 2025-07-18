Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFG. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG opened at $88.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 204.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.80. National Fuel Gas Company has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $89.82.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.21. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $729.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 497.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

