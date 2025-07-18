Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 295.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth about $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 146.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 25.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBR stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average is $52.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.74.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. KBR had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

KBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut KBR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.14.

In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $1,056,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 802,361 shares in the company, valued at $42,372,684.41. The trade was a 2.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

