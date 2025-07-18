Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAT. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 46,174,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,929,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 468.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,394,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,559 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $39,066,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $33,942,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Mattel stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $22.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

