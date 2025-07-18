Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.89 Million Stake in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,064,306.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,543.50. This trade represents a 80.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Stag Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $35.32 on Friday. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.79.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.04 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 112.03%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

