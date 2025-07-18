Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.98 Million Stake in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 321.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $105.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. Chord Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $79.83 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.03 and a 200-day moving average of $104.44.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Chord Energy had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 price objective on Chord Energy and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chord Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chord Energy from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Chord Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $290,863.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,165.70. This trade represents a 12.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

