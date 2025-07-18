Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNX opened at $45.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 2.04%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 76.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNX. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

