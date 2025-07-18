Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WH. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 508.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 36.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 26,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $2,292,117.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 467,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,088,383.38. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.2%

WH stock opened at $86.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.86. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $70.08 and a twelve month high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.10 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

