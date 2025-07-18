Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at $5,457,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,230,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of PARA opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 19.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -2.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PARA. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on PARA

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.