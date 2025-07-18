Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In other news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 10,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $1,486,515.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 175,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,691,624.82. The trade was a 5.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $152.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $185.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.73.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 39.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.