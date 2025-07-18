Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.21 Million Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 511.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NYT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Times has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In other news, EVP William Bardeen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $142,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,595.41. This represents a 13.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $224,720.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,826.42. This trade represents a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,490 shares of company stock worth $479,728 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYT stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.83 and a fifty-two week high of $58.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $635.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.99 million. New York Times had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Stories

