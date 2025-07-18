Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.28 Million Holdings in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 115.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on TD SYNNEX and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.9%

SNX stock opened at $142.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $145.10.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,130. The trade was a 16.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $189,153.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,722.05. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,819 shares of company stock valued at $9,143,874. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

