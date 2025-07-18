Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 14.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Axis Capital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Axis Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Axis Capital from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Axis Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Axis Capital Price Performance

Shares of AXS opened at $97.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.29 and its 200 day moving average is $95.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $107.19.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.53. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axis Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.46%.

Axis Capital Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.