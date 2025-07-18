Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Medpace by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Medpace by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $328.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Medpace in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medpace from $333.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.82.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $319.16 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.05 and a 52-week high of $441.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $307.15 and its 200-day moving average is $318.21.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.61. Medpace had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $558.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total transaction of $516,715.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,856.36. The trade was a 36.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

