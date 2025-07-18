Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 489.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLLI. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. KeyCorp set a $145.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Loop Capital cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down from $124.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $82,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,828.85. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $131.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.83. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.05 and a 12-month high of $134.59.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.