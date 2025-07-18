Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,636 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Synovus Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Synovus Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Synovus Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNV stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.20. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $59.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.89 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 21.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.35.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

