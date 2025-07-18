Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 39.6% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.2% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $106.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.62. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $150.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $642.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.18.

Insider Transactions at Churchill Downs

In other news, Director R Alex Rankin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $185,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 99,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,461.80. This represents a 2.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Grissom bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.77 per share, with a total value of $927,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 38,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,877.13. This trade represents a 34.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

