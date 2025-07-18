Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 750.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.76. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Macquarie reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $183,766.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $1,925,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,627,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,585,769.02. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,261 shares of company stock worth $3,486,367 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

