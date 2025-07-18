Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 11,710 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 98.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in RLI by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in RLI by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in RLI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Compass Point cut RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

RLI Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of RLI stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $91.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.20.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. RLI’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

About RLI

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also

