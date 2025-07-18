Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,425 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CAVA Group by 884.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in CAVA Group by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In related news, insider Jennifer Somers sold 2,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $215,032.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 137,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,527.68. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $55,543.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,063 shares in the company, valued at $831,495.08. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,409,027. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $86.97 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $172.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 72.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.65.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.98 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $107.00 price objective on CAVA Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.06.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

