Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 173 Shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Talen Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,302,000 after purchasing an additional 256,414 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Talen Energy by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,089,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,477,000 after acquiring an additional 233,165 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Talen Energy by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 954,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,353,000 after purchasing an additional 577,257 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Talen Energy by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 652,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,455,000 after acquiring an additional 161,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in Talen Energy during the 4th quarter worth $101,931,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Talen Energy

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of Talen Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total value of $52,695,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,734,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,780,518.80. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,530 shares of company stock worth $114,090,933. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TLN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Talen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Talen Energy from $296.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $315.00 price objective on Talen Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.67.

Talen Energy Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TLN opened at $264.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.85. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $306.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.31.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.93 million. Talen Energy had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

