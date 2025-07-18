Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,868,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $541,250,000 after buying an additional 96,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,112,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $137,516,000 after buying an additional 71,361 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,680,000 after buying an additional 135,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,174,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,991,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,848,000 after acquiring an additional 295,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 73,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,417.60. This represents a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23. Antero Midstream Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $291.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 103.45%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

