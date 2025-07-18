Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $109.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.37. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $121.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.02, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CWST. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Friday, June 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

In other news, President Edmond Coletta sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $662,879.16. Following the sale, the president directly owned 150,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,888,083.74. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

