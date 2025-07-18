Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,332,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,610,000 after buying an additional 52,799 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.8% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,904,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,700,000 after acquiring an additional 374,414 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,064,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,659,000 after purchasing an additional 799,569 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,732,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,315,000 after acquiring an additional 544,109 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,402,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMS opened at $112.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.50. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $615.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.22 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

