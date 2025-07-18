Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 4,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 761.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of OLED stock opened at $151.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.18. Universal Display Corporation has a one year low of $103.70 and a one year high of $234.16.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $166.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.76 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.42%.

Universal Display Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.