Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,076 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,495 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,921,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,261,000 after acquiring an additional 290,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,106,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,294,000 after acquiring an additional 132,002 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 923.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,724,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872,318 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 10,795.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,795,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,096,000 after buying an additional 4,751,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,277,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,844,000 after buying an additional 641,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of ONB stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.37 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

