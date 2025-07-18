Arizona State Retirement System Sells 120 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 63.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 50.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $417.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 337 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.94, for a total value of $99,731.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,974.08. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

LAD opened at $307.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.01 and a 52-week high of $405.68.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $7.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 6.93%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Further Reading

