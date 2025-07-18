Arizona State Retirement System Sells 314 Shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter worth $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 645.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 132.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

First American Financial Price Performance

FAF opened at $56.24 on Friday. First American Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.24.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 143.05%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

