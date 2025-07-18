Arizona State Retirement System Sells 336 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Cowen raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL stock opened at $156.86 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $254.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.32, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $984.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.34 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total transaction of $72,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,385.33. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.