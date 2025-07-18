Arizona State Retirement System Sells 365 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COOP. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,613,000 after acquiring an additional 89,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.14, for a total transaction of $4,564,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 693,187 shares in the company, valued at $105,461,470.18. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of COOP opened at $148.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.05. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 52-week low of $80.35 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.02.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.57 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.14.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

