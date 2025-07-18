Arizona State Retirement System Sells 513 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,286,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,519,000 after purchasing an additional 56,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Popular by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,192,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,373,000 after purchasing an additional 201,067 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Popular by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,908,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,505,000 after acquiring an additional 25,222 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,418,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,446,000 after buying an additional 515,798 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,362,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,999 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $114.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.23 and a 12-month high of $115.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.89 and a 200-day moving average of $99.08.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.30. Popular had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $755.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BPOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Popular from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on Popular from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Popular from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on BPOP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $728,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,561.48. The trade was a 20.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $52,215.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,604 shares in the company, valued at $376,365.72. This trade represents a 12.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Popular Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.