Arizona State Retirement System Sells 780 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Comerica by 19.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in Comerica by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $62.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.56. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.12 and a twelve month high of $73.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 53.69%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Comerica from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Comerica from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Comerica from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.35.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

