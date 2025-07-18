Arizona State Retirement System Sells 787 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 734.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of TTEK opened at $38.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

