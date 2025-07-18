Arizona State Retirement System Sells 811 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $337.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.52%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

