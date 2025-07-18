Arizona State Retirement System Sells 815 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AZEK were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZEK. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AZEK during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AZEK by 623.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AZEK by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $1,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 852,765 shares in the company, valued at $43,832,121. This represents a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Price Performance

NYSE AZEK opened at $54.35 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.21.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.75 million. AZEK had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on AZEK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Baird R W lowered shares of AZEK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $51.50 price target on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.93.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Stories

